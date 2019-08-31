Dundee takeaway boss gives away leftovers to stop food going to waste

A takeaway boss has installed a zero-waste policy at his store by giving his leftovers to neighbours.

Gavin Smith, of Smithy’s on Balunie Drive in Douglas, has become the talk of the area with his food offerings at the end of the working day.

The 37-year-old has been handing out leftover chilli and macaroni to locals since opening his business at the start of July.

Having knocked back the offer of a food waste bin from Dundee City Council Gavin says it was always his intention to have a zero-waste policy.

And he already has plans to work with local homeless shelters in Dundee, with the butcher saying his business has been going from “strength to strength” .

© DC Thomson

Gavin said: “When we moved in here we always wanted to help the local community where and when we could.

“It was always our intention when we came in to adopt a zero-waste policy.

“Anytime we’ve had leftovers we’ve gone around the houses to see if anyone would like anything rather than bin it.

“It has been well received so far from those we’ve offered it to.”

Local resident Wilma Gold said it was generous for the store to be offering such a policy at the end of a day’s trade.

On hearing of the work Gavin has done and his long-term intentions she said it was excellent for the local community.

She added: “In this day and age it is certainly generous. Gavin is a nice guy and he’s been a welcome addition to the community.

“You hear so many stories about people receiving food parcels and kids starving, so I think it’s excellent he’s doing this.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Gavin added: “At the weekends we’ve also been making kids up bits of toast from the breakfasts we’ve been making up for customers.

“This has been well received from the parents in the local area as well.

“It is our intention to work with the homeless shelters if we can in the future.”

The effort to reduce the city’s waste comes after the Community Fridge launched earlier this year on Perth Road, in the West End.

Lynsey Penny, project co- ordinator, admitted she was pleasantly surprised by the success the fridge has seen since its opening with more than 300 visitors so far.