Dundee takeaway boss charged with brick offence

by Ciaran Shanks
July 6, 2020, 6:55 am
© DC ThomsonDundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A takeaway boss has been remanded in custody over allegations that he launched a brick through a window in Stobswell.

Ghulam Bajwa, of Brown Constable Street, is accused of committing the offence at an address on the same street on July 2.

Bajwa, who runs Curryummy on Strathmartine Road, made no plea in connection with the allegations when he appeared on petition from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

