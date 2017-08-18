Dundee take step closer to move from Dens Park with new stadium plans

Dundee have taken another big step towards quitting Dens Park for a brand new stadium near the city’s Camperdown Park.

This afternoon the club announced they’d made formal contact with Dundee City Council regarding their intention to build the new state of the art facility.

It means detailed plans could be submitted for council approval as early as the Spring.

“Dark Blue Property Holdings and Leadingham Jameson Rogers + Hynd Chartered Architects are delighted to advise that they have submitted screening and scoping inquiries to the Planning Department at Dundee City Council regarding the construction of a new stadium and associated development on open ground adjacent to Camperdown Leisure Park,” read the club statement.

“A further Pre-Application Notice will be shortly submitted to DCC, triggering a period of public consultation prior to a formal Application for Planning Permission in Principle for the project in December 2017. It is anticipated that preparation of full detailed designs for the site and stadium would then follow in spring of 2018.”

Former Dens director Bob Hynd, of Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd Architects expressed delight over his firm being appointed architects for the development.

“We have now been in discussion with Dundee Council regarding the concept of a stadium on part of this site for over a year and would like to thank them for the assistance they have given us.

“When Dundee Football Club were originally formed in 1893, they played their games at West Craigie Park. They then moved to a new ground at Carolina Port adjacent to the Docks in Dundee. In 1899, Dundee moved to their current home at Dens Park and we are delighted to be involved in what we hope will be the development of their new home for the future.”

Last year, the Tele revealed that Tim Keyes bought the piece of land.

In February, Dundee managing director John Nelms said that the Camperdown Park site was “the future” of the Dark Blues.

He also said of Dens Park: “We’re trying to give a 21st century entertainment product in a 19th century building.”

When Tele spoke to fans previously, many were optimistic about the prospect.