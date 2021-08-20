Dundee take former Rangers defender Lee Hodson on trial as James McPake’s search for defensive reinforcement continues

Former Rangers full-back Lee Hodson is hoping to earn a contract at Dundee after joining the club on trial.

The 29-year-old, who can play right and left-back, is a free agent after leaving Hamilton Accies last season.

Dens Park boss James McPake is keen to add defensive reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

Earlier this week, the Dark Blues had former Doncaster and Peterborough right-back Niall Mason in to train.

A furious reaction from fans due to his conviction for sexual assault ended that prospect quickly.

Hodson, though, is understood to fit the bill at Dens Park.

The Northern Ireland international played 83 times for Watford in the English Championship before heading north of the border.

He has turned out for Kilmarnock, Rangers, St Mirren and Hamilton with a short spell at Gillingham in between.

And he is a player McPake is familiar with.

He said: “He is someone I know really well. I was in a few international squads with him.

“He’s had 24 caps for his country and has played a lot of games for Watford in the Championship as a young kid.

“I actually played against him when I was at Coventry.

“He can play left or right-back and is a fit lad, still only 29 but has played a lot of football.

“We actually looked at him before he went to St Mirren a couple of years ago.

“He’s had spells with St Mirren, Rangers, Kilmarnock and played 33 games for Hamilton last season.

“He’s an experienced player and we’ve seen that in training.

“He’s had a good career. In this league you need options and he’s looked good.

“We’ll monitor it over the next couple of days. He’s happy enough to come up and do that which speaks volumes for him.”