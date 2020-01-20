Dundee synagogue approved for demolition

Dundee’s synagogue is to be demolished.

The St Mary Place building, which opened in 1978, was vacated last year by the remaining Jewish community in the city after the congregation had dwindled and amid spiralling costs for its upkeep.

Members have now moved to the Chaplaincy of St Andrews University where there is a larger Jewish community.

Dundee City Council has approved permission for demolition which is expected later this year.

Paul Spicker, chairman of Tayside and Fife Jewish Community, said: “The building was sold to new owners because we found ourselves in the position where we’d reached the point that we simply didn’t have the income to keep it going.

“The congregation had become so small and there wasn’t enough money coming in to meet our expenses.

“So we moved last April to the Chaplaincy of St Andrews.

We have the basic facilities of the university’s chaplaincy where we can worship and meet for events.

“There is a larger Jewish community in St Andrews and it is possible to have viable events there.”

He added: “It was sad to leave and another thing that saddens me is that we have to discontinue the visits from schoolchildren.

“We’ve had a large number of children over the years come into the synagogue and we’d explain everything to them, but now we visit them at school.”