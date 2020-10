Dundee’s game against Hearts at Dens Park on January 2 has been moved to the evening and will now be shown live on TV.

The BBC Scotland channel will broadcast both that fixture (KO 7.45) and the Dark Blues’ trip to Alloa on Friday, November 6.

Dunfermline’s home game against Hearts that was scheduled for Saturday, November 21 has also been moved for TV.

BBC Scotland will show that clash on Friday 20 (7.45).