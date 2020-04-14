Dundee Supporters Society hope for a ‘swift resolution’ for the sake of Scottish football

Dundee fans are hopeful of an end to the ongoing civil war in Scottish football – with the Dark Blues holding the cards in the dispute over a resolution to the 2019/2020 season.

An extraordinary few days in Scottish football left Dundee as the only club in Scotland not to vote in the SPFL’s proposal to end the lower league season in Scotland now.

The club decided at the 11th hour to delay voting on the resolution, and now hold the future of the season in their hands. Managing director John Nelms is understood to be pushing for league reconstruction to be brought to the table.

Clubs in the Premiership have said “yes” to ending the Championship, League 1 and League 2 seasons straight away, along with the third and fourth-tier clubs.

That leaves only the Championship to be decided, with Dundee the only club not to have voted. City rivals Dundee United were 14 points clear at the top of the league when the coronavirus pandemic brought the season to an abrupt halt.

Dundee’s fan groups are hopeful of an end to the saga sooner rather than later. Ian Baird, director and secretary of the Dundee FC Supporters’ Society, said he hoped there was a “swift resolution”.

“There is no hard details at present and the facts are thin on the ground,” said Mr Baird.

“It’s a huge concern for Scottish football as a whole and the matter needs to be resolved as soon as possible – we can’t have it dragging on for too long.”

Craig Harvey, of the DFC Ferry branch, said they would be awaiting an announcement from Dens Park before saying too much more.

He added: “We await the club’s next statement on the direction it will be taking.

“Like many, we are in the dark about what exactly is going on.”