Dundee support group for people with mental health and addiction problems to launch

A support group aimed at helping people with mental health and addiction problems will launch next month.

The Saturday Pathways Group is being run by city charity Boomerang and hopes to plug the gap in support services that often exists at weekends.

Boomerang Centre manager Neil Ellis hopes the group can be a success and will improve the lives of those who use it.

He said: “We found that there is a lot of support for people from Monday to Friday but there is a gap at the weekend.

“The idea behind this group is that we want people to know there is support available six days a week and not just on weekdays.”

The weekly gathering will give people the opportunity to take part in group activities and meet others who are going through the same struggles.

Neil added: “There’s something for people of all ages.

“We’ve got chair yoga for those who may have mobility issues, as well as art and gaming classes.

“There will also be lunch provided which will allow folk just to sit and have a yap. In the afternoon there will be a film screening which means the majority of the day is taken up with something.”

Neil believes the lack of support at weekends is something which can lead those who are struggling back to bad habits.

The group is being supported through an £8,000 grant from a community fund which was awarded earlier this year.

Neil said: “I know what it is like on Saturdays and Sundays when you are at a loose end with nothing to do.

“For those with addiction issues, I can imagine it would be easy just to pick up a bottle or something else.

“We received a year’s funding for the project through the NHS Community Innovation Fund.

“It is hoped that everything will be set up by the first week in September and the funding means the group will be able to run for 50 weeks.”

He added: “Priority will be given to those who have been referred to us by other groups

“But people are welcome to come as they please.”