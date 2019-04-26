Dundee support group for kids with autism may close due to financial issues

A children’s charity is surviving “month-to-month” after a fundraiser to help save it failed to reach its target.

Spectrum Dundee launched a crowdfunder last month in the hope of raising £10,000 to help keep the organisation running.

But the charity – which only opened its new home at Mains Hall on Claverhouse Road earlier this year – raised just £860.

Spectrum chairwoman Kirsty Anderson said the group might not make it to May.

She said: “We are just running month-to-month at the moment. We have enough for this month but I don’t know about next month. It’s disheartening. Fingers crossed we can pull through.

“It’s a real worry for the staff – we don’t want to lose anyone and we are trying to keep them positive.”

Kirsty said the money raised will help keep the group afloat but it still has a number of bills to pay.

The charity supports between 40-45 families who have children with an Autistic Spectrum Disorder.

Kirsty said the group might have to increase the fees families pay to use the service.

“We increased the fees last year. We had an emergency general meeting when all the families agreed to that, so it might be we have to do that again,” she said.

“Spectrum has been a lifeline for me. The staff have done loads to help my child.

“They go through every aspect of his care. I would hate to see Spectrum close. It would be a big change for our family. It’s respite for myself and it gives me time with my daughter.

“If it closes it will impact on the lives of a lot of families.

“It is a really important service – a lifeline.”

Kirsty added: “It could close. There’s nothing to say it won’t happen. It is definitely a possibility.”

The charity will be sending out letters in the near future to try to get some more funding to enable it to continue. It also plans to hold other fundraising events with final details still to be arranged.

Kirsty said: “We are looking to rent the hall out more to try to generate some funds as well.

“Every little helps. We have got a new committee so fingers crossed that will help going forward.”

Anyone interested in donating to the charity can get in touch via its Facebook page or by phoning 01382 812166 or emailing info@spectrumdundee.co.uk.