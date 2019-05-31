Dundee superstars Kyle Falconer and Be Charlotte to host Wave FM radio shows

Two of Dundee’s best-known music exports are set to host their own radio shows from the city.

Kyle Falconer, lead vocalist of chart-toppers The View, and Charlotte Brimner – better known as singer Be Charlotte – will be the voices of Wave FM’s Upfront show over the next two Sundays, stepping in for regular host Chris Beattie.

The stars have taken time out of their busy schedules – Kyle from touring material from his debut solo album, and Charlotte from showcasing songs recorded as part of her first record deal – to host Upfront.

Chris, who’s also drivetime host on the DC Thomson Media-owned station, said: “Wave FM’s Upfront is all about the local music scene, so I’m delighted to have two of its biggest hitters hosting the show. Be Charlotte and Kyle Falconer have been guests before, but now they get to sit on the other side of the microphone and talk about what matters to them.

“Not only will they be playing their own music, but the music that inspired them in the first place.”

Be Charlotte’s show is on Sunday, 7-9pm, with Kyle on next Sunday.