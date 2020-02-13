Dundee supermarket hands out bumper donations to local charities

Local charities were celebrating after receiving double the normal donation from a supermarket.

Asda Kirkton awarded The Kirkton Larder, the 5th Dundee Scout Group and Boomerang youth cafe with a share of £2,000.

The groups were awarded the “extra special” donation Christmas when the retailer told them at Christmas they were up to win double the amount of money they expected in celebration of the Asda Foundation’s 30th birthday.

The store’s quarterly green token scheme sees recipients awarded funds based on customers dropping a green token into one of three boxes, one for each shortlisted charity, and then at the end of the month the winner and runners-up are announced.

Usually £500 is awarded to the winner with £250 going to the runners-up. However, at the end of December the charities each received double the normal amount with the winners coming away with £1,000.

More than 10,000 UK charities and causes near Asda stores have benefited from additional funding this year, thanks to a £1 million investment by the Asda Foundation.

The 5th Dundee Scout Group got the most votes and intend to build an accessible shower and toilet facility in the church where they meet.

This has been priced at over £8,000 and so far, with Asda’s £1,000, they have raised just over £6,000 for the shower unit.

Kirkton Community Larder, which is based in the community centre, is looking to increase their service from just providing food to actually bringing the community together for a lunch club where everyone is welcome. They hope to put the funds towards this.

The Boomerang Youth Cafe is a service for young people who can drop in whenever they like. The group was recently targeted in a break-in which resulted in all of their games consoles and games being stolen.

The group aims to put the £500 from the Asda Foundation to good use by replacing all the stolen equipment.

All these groups have received their funding thanks to the help of Asda Kirkton’s dedicated community champion, Samantha Will.

She said: “We are really proud to be able to continually support the local charity groups in our area.

“At Asda, we are always thrilled when customer-chosen, good causes benefit from these vital funding boosts and we get to raise awareness of what they do.

“It’s great to see when three groups who are right on our doorstep benefit from the £2,000 donation as we celebrated Asda Foundation‘s 30th birthday.

“The scout group still has a bit raise to meet its target, so if you can help, please get in touch with the group directly.”

George Walker, Scout leader, added: “The entire team at 5th Dundee Scout Group would like to thank Asda Kirkton for this incredibly generous donation.

“Charitable grants and donations are vital in helping us continue the work we do and helping support as many local people as possible.

“The £1,000 donation from the Asda Foundation is greatly appreciated and will be a huge help to us. It is also a bonus to know that we are supported by members of the wider local community too.”