Dundee ‘superdad’ quarantines with wife and 10 kids after contracting Covid-19

A “superdad” has tested positive for Covid-19 – but says life is fine in isolation with his family, which just happens to be one of the largest in Scotland.

Roy Hann and his wife Emma became local celebrities after sharing details of their life with 13 offspring – and now the couple and most of their children are in quarantine at their five-bedroom Charleston house.

Roy, a nurse in the Covid-19 wards at Ninewells, contracted the virus last Wednesday but luckily his symptoms are mild.

He said he was shocked to test positive, adding: “I’d thought I’d be negative and that this couldn’t be coronavirus.

“I have worked in the Covid-19 unit and seen the sickest of the sick.

“My symptoms were just like a cold, very mild and I wasn’t coughing that much. In fact, most of the symptoms had gone by day three and I feel like a fraud as I would still have been working except that I am quarantined.”

He added: “I don’t know if this helps anyone who has had mild symptoms and wonders if they have had coronavirus but since the majority of us are expected to have either no or mild symptoms, your story could be similar to mine.

“I was just fortunate enough to know for sure mine was coronavirus. I know that we could all have different presentations.”

Emma added: “None of the rest of us are showing any signs so hopefully it will stay that way.

“Obviously, it’s not been that easy with 10 of the children currently at home but we are all coping fine and supporting each other through this.”