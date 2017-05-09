Tickets for some Dundee summer concerts are being flogged with huge mark-ups by “parasitical” ticket touts — despite not being sold out.

UB40, Little Mix and Olly Murs are all set to perform at Slessor Gardens between now and July, with tickets ranging from £35 to £55 at face value.

However, a Tele investigation has revealed resellers are marking prices up by more than 400% on secondary websites such as GetMeIn, owned by box office firm Ticketmaster.

Tickets for premium seating at the UB40 gig – face value £55 — are being sold for as much as £268.06 including fees, despite tickets still being available directly from official sellers.

Tickets for Little Mix and Olly Murs are also being offered for up to three times their face value, yet as we went to press there were still tickets available for the latter.

According to the FanFair Alliance, which campaigns against reselling, Tayside music fans are being held to ransom by “professional” touts who buy in bulk.

More than 20 tickets for Dundee gigs were listed on GetMeIn by Elsie Marshall, who gave an address in Colchester.

When the Tele called the address, home to an accountancy firm, a spokesman said no one of that name worked at the company.

On the UB40 tickets alone, touts could make a profit of £826 on tickets with a combined face value of £615.

A spokesman for the FanFair Alliance said: “Sadly, what the Evening Telegraph has uncovered is indicative of how this parasitical market operates.

“It’s naked profiteering at the expense of genuine fans and it is happening on an industrial scale all over the country.

“The best advice for fans is to avoid these sites and only buy tickets from the authorised seller.”

A Ticketmaster spokeswoman said: “It is up to consumers whether to purchase tickets from resale sites or from primary sellers.”