Dundee studio celebrates as Minecraft sales top 176 million to become best-selling game ever

A Dundee-based video game design studio is toasting its success after one of its titles surged past 176 million global sales, making it the best-selling game of all time, according to new figures.

Chris van der Kuyl, whose company 4J Studios developed a console and handheld version of the hugely popular Minecraft game, hopes its runaway success can be an inspiration for budding developers.

The game, which allows players to build using a variety of different blocks in a 3D procedurally- generated world, was originally released by Swedish developers Mojang, but owes a large part of its success to the versions later created by the Dundee studio.

The title celebrated its 10th anniversary by releasing a special theme park map and confirming its new sales record.

Mr van der Kuyl said the game’s popularity had been “utterly astounding”.

“When we started working on this game around nine to 10 years ago, we had no idea it was going to be the most successful game of all time,” he said.

“We’ve absolutely loved being part of the Minecraft journey and seeing fans around the world enjoying it – that really is what you get into this industry for.”

The game’s sales figures are based on unit sales across its entire lifetime on every platform, including mobile.

The figure is the largest ever recorded for a video game but it is understood Tetris could retain the top spot when updated numbers are released.