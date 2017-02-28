D&A College retail students worked behind the scenes at Gok Wan’s Fashion Brunch Club in the city’s Apex Hotel — and even got to meet the man himself.

Tara Hamon, of Wormit, Demi McKay, Inverbervie, Paula Clarke, Stirling, Florence Collins and Naomi Mills, both Perth, volunteered as runners and dressers at the event to gain hints and tips on how to organise a successful style event.

Tara was particularly impressed with the experience.

She said: “What an incredible day — being one of Gok Wan’s production assistants. I didn’t realise just how much work is put into a fashion event like this until I was in the mix of it all.

“I feel honoured to have had this opportunity to be involved in his Fashion Brunch Club event and will most definitely never forget the experience.”

The students are part of the organising team for “The Seasons” fashion show and exhibition, which is open to the public, and takes place in D&A Gardyne Campus on Thursday March 16.

Gillian Rough, course leader, said: “As the planning for the fashion show is now under way, working at the Gok Wan Fashion Brunch really helped the students gain experience.

“The students also study a unit entitled, Fashion Merchandising and they have to put together ‘looks’ based on current fashion trends, so the fashion brunch really linked to their course.”

Fashion consultant Gok Wan initially trained in the performing arts at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

He then entered the fashion business and is best known for his television show, How to Look Good Naked, which lasted for three series.