A leading academic has warned Dundee students to stay away from potentially harmful “smart drugs” during their exams.

Professor Tim Hales, head of neuroscience at Dundee University, says students could be risking their long-term health by regularly consuming cognitive substances, better known as “smart” or “study” drugs.

Thousands of students across the UK are believed to be purchasing the drugs online, some of which are illegal, in a bid to stay alert during exams and revision.

Drugs including Ritalin, Adderall and Modafinil, however, can cause heart palpitations and anxiety and have been linked to psychiatric disorders.

With exam season for school and university students now in full swing, Professor Hales is urging students not to take the drugs and says they could actually have the opposite effect.

He said: “These are cognitive enhancing drugs which are beneficial to individuals who suffer from cognitive impairment.

“They’ve worked for people with illnesses like Alzheimer’s and ADHD, but they’re being used for improving performance in people who aren’t ill.

“They’re used to improve attention and it’s seen as getting an edge in an exam situation.

“The side effects can be serious and we don’t really know exactly what they are because the drugs work in different ways and can be taken in combination with other substances that are dangerous.”

Professor Hales added: “This is reckless behaviour and there’s no real sign that they actually do benefit students academically. If anything, it can create the exact opposite effect. We need to be very conscious about this and I think, like everything, education is the best way of tackling that.”

Tony Higgins, 28, an ethical hacking student at Abertay, said: “I’ve definitely heard of people taking stuff like Adderall. It’s meant to keep you alert and what people have told me is that it gives you a calming sensation. It removes the fear factor.”

Computer arts student at Abertay, Conor Sutherland-Lockhart, 19, added: “I don’t use anything like that but I’m sure it goes on. I don’t know anyone who uses them but people need to be careful — where do you draw the line?”

Fiona Campbell, 20, a microbiology student at Dundee University, said: “I don’t see what the problem is, particularly if they have ADHD.”

Molecular genetics student at Dundee University, Eilis McClay, 21, added: “I don’t really see how it gives people an edge. There’s a pretty good drugs counsellor here and I’m sure they can help them if they need it.”