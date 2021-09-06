Dundee students take on Britain’s three tallest mountains in 24 hours

Students from Dundee University took on all three of Britain’s highest peaks in just 24 hours.

As part of the three peak challenge to fundraise for Medecins Sans Frontieres, the 27 students set foot on the base of Ben Nevis at 4.35pm on the last weekend in August.

The clock was officially started, and the students were in a race against time to complete Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in a single day.

Harry Grant, one of the organisers, said climbing Ben Nevis had been an amazing experience.

“I’ve climbed Ben Nevis two times before,” he said.

“Both times it was always in the clouds.

“Everyone always says Ben Nevis only gets around seven days of sun at the top every year, and we got one of those days.

“When we were climbing Ben Nevis, the sun was starting to set and when we got close to the top it was pretty much perfect sunset.

“As you’re climbing it at 7pm by the time you’re at the top it’s pretty much no one else there.

“So it was just our big group with the sun going down so that was incredible. And it’s a really nice climb as well.”

However, the group had little time to take in the views, as they were on the clock.

After taking 15 minutes to rest and snap a few pictures, the team set back off down the side of the mountain, reaching the base with a time of just four hours 40 minutes.

Taking on Scaffell Pike

Getting back to the base at 9.15pm, they set off to the Lake District to take on Scaffell Pike.

Despite six hours on a bus, the team got very little sleep as spirits were still running high.

They reached the trail at 3.30am and began the assent of the 978m tall mountain.

Harry said: “It was definitely interesting.

“It was pitch black at the base when we got there and for around the first 45 minutes.

“We were essentially just following the leader for that walk.

“Again, when we got to the top, it was sunrise – the timing was just perfect.

“It’s usually raining in the Lake District, but we had clear skies and sunrise. It was beautiful. But again we had to fly back down straight after.”

Making good time, completing the mountain in three and a half hours. The group bundled back on to the bus to head to Wales to take on Snowdon.

Up against the clock

However, in what was supposed to be a four and a half hour drive turned into almost seven hours, as they got stuck in traffic.

“Our times on Ben and Scafell were amazing – we were really, really quick,” Harry explained.

“We gave ourselves a really big time buffer. We were doing so well.

“But going through Manchester we were just stuck, not going anywhere.”

The group were worried that their bus driver, from Nevis buses, would have to take a break before making it to their next driver.

However, they were saved when the bus drove closer to them to allow them to continue on with the journey.

The team made it to Snowdon with just three hours to complete the challenge and all were feeling the pressure.

“Walking up Snowden was like walking down Princes Street during the Edinburgh Festival,” Harry said.

“It was just completely rammed.

“It was a nice day at least, but we only had three hours so most people were just like heads down, walk as fast as you can.”

Pushing on

Despite some of the group having been awake for more than 30 hours, and the exhaustion of climbing two mountains already, the group persevered.

The group made it back down from the mountain at 4.15pm – with just 20 minutes to spare on the clock.

“If it hadn’t been for that traffic, I think some people would have done it in under 22 hours,” Harry added.

The Dundee students raised an impressive £4,000 for Medecins Sans Frontieres. The charity provide medical aid around the world in places of natural disaster, war or to those in need of humanitarian assistance.

While he enjoyed the experience, Harry said he was not in a rush to repeat the experience.

He added: “I think many of us felt it was a one and done experience. But we can’t wait for our next group challenge to raise money for charity.”