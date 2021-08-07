Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Dundee

Dundee students scale mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in just 48 hours for charity

By Matteo Bell
August 7, 2021, 7:05 am
The students who took on the challenge
A group of students from Dundee University have climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in just 48 hours to raise money for charity.

The 14-person team climbed the three mountains back-to-back in just two days, travelling the country in the process.

They managed to raise £14,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) through the challenge, which saw them scale Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowden.

The brave students were faced with sleep deprivation, heat exhaustion and long travelling times, however, they did not give up.

In total they walked 25 miles and climbed over 5,200ft.

‘I don’t think any of us realised how hard it would be’

Students Katie Macdonnell and Grace Callaghan led the group through the fundraiser and planned their route up each mountain.

Grace said: “We knew it was going to be tough but I don’t think any of us realised just how challenging it would be.

The team raised £14,000.

“However, knowing what a difference the money we raised would make to the families who rely on CHAS helped to get us through and it’s amazing to think of the difference our 24 hours of pain will make.”

Participant Aislinn Borland added: “‘The three peaks challenge was an incredible experience.

“Raising money for such an incredible charity was very fulfilling and completing the peaks was equally challenging and enjoyable.”

Students cover three days of hospice care

The group’s efforts have garnered praised from both CHAS and the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Fiona Leslie, community fundraiser for CHAS, said: “To put this in context, it costs £1,000 per week to keep one of our hospices filled with food and to put on meals for all the families staying with us.

The group on one of the hikes.

“It costs £5,650 to run Rachel House for just one day — so Dundee University students have covered almost three days of care, which is incredible!’”

Megan-Rose Birdsall, vice-president of fundraising at DUSA, added: “This was an incredibly difficult feat and everyone at DUSA is extremely proud of the team for taking it on and raising so much money for a fantastic charity, which we know will make a huge difference to the families the charity helps.”