Dundee students pet away their exam stress at Abertay University

Exam stress is being melted away with the help of some wagging tails at Abertay University.

Students at the institution were greeted by new furry best friends – including two golden retrievers – as part of the Therapet initiative.

The event, which took place in a very busy room at the university’s Bell Street library, was brought together by the institution and Canine Concern Scotland Trust.

Students and staff feeling the heat of the upcoming end-of-term exams were able to unwind with the beautiful animals in between bouts of hard graft with the books.

Area rep Margaret Pengelly said bringing dogs on to campus has been scientifically proven to reduce stress in pressured students.

She said: “We come every year just before exam time and it allows the students to come in and just forget about studying for a while by chilling out with the dogs.

“A lot of them have left dogs at home and it’s nice for them to interact with the dogs in a safe environment. Research has shown being around dogs lowers heart rates.

“I think it really gives the students an escape from all the pressure around them.

“It seems to be really successful.”

Student Eilidh Nisbet, 20, from the city centre, said: “Having the dogs in is a really calming experience.

“I find it really de-stressing to be able to spend some time with them. It does really help with making you forget about all of the stress that you might be experiencing with exams and deadlines.

“Even spending just 10 minutes with the dogs makes you have a clear mind and you are ready to tackle what you have going on.”

Therapet is an umbrella service delivered by the Canine Concern Scotland Trust, which has volunteer members who take their specially selected dogs around to visit people in various institutions, to provide pet therapy.