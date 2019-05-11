Dundee students pay tribute to former teacher with exhibition at gallery

Two former textile students are paying tribute to their late teacher with an exhibition at Dundee University’s Lamb Gallery.

Marion Stewart taught embroidery and stitched textile design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art for 25 years, inspiring a generation of students.

She studied at Glasgow School of Art and taught in Glasgow and at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen before coming to Dundee in 1959.

Matthew Jarron, university museum curator, said: “Marion was renowned for her formidable work ethic and for pushing her students to their limits, but she was also famous for her great sense of humour.

“She was an inspirational teacher and an important role model for professional married women.”

The exhibition, from tomorrow to July 20, is called Sew: Together – The Legacy of Marion Stewart and has been curated by former students Sheila Mortlock and Frances Justice.