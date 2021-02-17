Dundee students in rent strike in bid to overhaul university accommodation

A group of Dundee University students have gone on a rent strike in a bid to improve their accommodation.

The group, calling itself Dundee Student Action, is calling for “extortionate” rents to be reduced, for more support to be offered to students who are isolating during the coronavirus lockdown, and for plans to merge three university schools to be reversed.

Support for isolating students has been “very, very poor”, says Dundee Student Action

Jazmine Bennett, 19, is in their second year studying English at Dundee University, and chairs the group.

They said: “We are mostly concerned with rent prices and how the university has handled the whole pandemic.

© Supplied by Dundee Student Actio

“The biggest thing that has angered students is a few weeks before term everyone was told to come to campus because it was safe and necessary.

“But once students signed their accommodation contracts they were told there was an option to complete the semester fully online – this was after the deadline to sign up for accommodation.”

They said students felt exploited, especially the first years living in halls.

“The university’s support has been really, really poor and although there are policies in place to support isolating students, practically very little is done,” they added.

“A lot of students have told us they have been given a form to fill out to get isolation support but then they hear nothing back.

“Another student was stuck in Dundee over the Christmas holidays because they couldn’t fly home, and again they filled in the form and never heard anything back.”

“Classist system” and “extortionate” rent prices blocking low income students from staying in halls

The group is also asking for rent rates in the city to be reduced by 40% to help more students from low income backgrounds.

Jazmine added: “The price of halls is extortionate.

“It is a classist system, a lot of students come from low income backgrounds and can’t go into halls because they can’t afford it.”

They said some rooms in halls cost as much as £6,682.60 for 10 months.

Schools merger “really dodgy” with “no cost benefit”, says campaign group

Another issue of concern is a plan to merge three of the schools at Dundee University together – the Humanities School, Social Science School, and Education and Social Work School.

Jazmine said this was what had “radicalised” many in the group.

“There is a risk of redundancies – we have been told 34 compulsory full-time redundancies – and this is a money saving measure with no cost benefit analysis,” they said.

“They are talking about increasing class sizes but that will just increase staff workload.

“Many students have said they would not have come to Dundee if they had known this was in place, and international students can’t always get funding for a merged school.”

Students on strike withholding rent until demands are met

Around 50 students have cancelled rent payments in a bid to get the university, and Sanctuary Students which runs the university’s accommodation, to take on the group’s demands.

Adam Robertson, 20, a first year philosophy student said: “One of the main reasons I am striking is I felt when the university was trying to attract new students, it made a big deal of how it values students and how important student voices are, and that was an important factor for me choosing Dundee.

“But after we arrived we got no support from the university and we were told it was necessary because there would be a lot of face-to-face teaching, and that has not happened.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

“Rent prices are also really expensive compared to the rest of Dundee, we pay so much extra for a flat with a bed and a desk in it.”

Adam said the group will be reviewing its strike on a month-to-month basis, but hopes the dispute with the university will be resolved within a month.

Dundee University has said it “recognises and acknowledges how difficult a year it has been”, and says it has set up a self-isolation response team and has a programme in place to minimise infections and keep on top of any outbreaks.

A spokesman said more than 500 in-person and 1,700 telephone welfare checks have been carried out and a team of live-in student support assistants can help with tasks such as prescription collections and food deliveries.

He said: “The university cannot make any commitment in relation [to] a permanent reduction of rent.

“We have shown flexibility in providing a rent rebate for eligible students in recognition of the current circumstances students face.

“The Scottish Government restrictions are in place and we continue to speak to our partners and lobby the Scottish Government on behalf of our student community.”

The spokesman added that the merger proposal was part of a much wider project and the views of students would be taken into account..

“As we have promised from the outset when we presented the initial proposals, we have sought out and listened to all views as transparently as possible,” he said.

“By engaging in the consultation process, staff and students have had and will continue to have the opportunity to help shape and implement the proposals.”

He added that the university and Sanctuary Students wanted to work with students, to share information and work towards a better understanding of the concerns raised.

Sanctuary Students said it did not wish to comment any further.