Dundee student to run the London Marathon dressed as a rhino

A Dundee student is keen to stampede to fundraising success when he runs the London Marathon dressed as a rhino.

James Fleming, a third-year biomedical engineering student from Zimbabwe, will run the 26-mile course in an 8kg outfit to fundraise for the charity Save the Rhino on Sunday.

The 21-year-old said: “I cannot wait to get down to the start line and set off.

“Wearing the outfit in any heat will be sweltering but it’s the best way to raise awareness of the rhino’s plight. Three out of five species of rhino are now critically endangered. For the price of a pint, a donation to Save the Rhino could buy a life-saving first aid kit.

“A £30 donation could provide much-needed uniforms, boots and gear for the rangers who are on the frontline protecting the rhinos. If we can help stop poaching and halt habitat loss then the rhinos could thrive again within the next 20 years but the time to act is now.”