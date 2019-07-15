Dundee student Tiffany’s designs are spec-tacular as her work is launched in Specsavers

Student designers from around the UK were given the chance to see their own spectacle designs brought to life.

Duncan of Jordanstone student Tiffany Bachelet was one of the lucky four chosen to have her designs launched in Specsavers stores.

From an initial 143 entries, 13 finalists were selected before the top four designers were chosen, and 14 pairs of glasses and sunglasses have now been launched as part of Specsavers Design Collective.

The 22-year-old, who lives in the city centre, is studying product design at the Dundee college and decided to enter the national competition as she wanted to wear her own designs.

Tiffany said: “The university newsletter went out to students and it mentioned a competition that Specsavers was running for students in the UK to design their own glasses.

“I spoke to some lecturers about taking part and three of us in my class decided to enter. It was something a bit different as I had never designed glasses before but I knew I would learn new things through the process.

“As well as designing the glasses, I also had to do a lot of product research so I ended up sending about eight or nine pages of research and designs with my application.

“My main reason for applying, apart from learning new things, was because I wear glasses myself and I really wanted to wear my own designs, which I now do.”

Her spectacles include gender-neutral glasses, designed for all.

As well as entering the competition, Tiffany also applied for a job in Specsavers alongside her studies so that she could see the whole process from the designs being submitted to the new collection hitting the shelves, including her two frames and the pair of sunglasses she created.

She now works as an optical assistant at the Dundee branch and says it is exciting seeing her designs coming to life.

She added: “It is so weird and a bit surreal seeing my creations on the shelf now.

“Getting a job in the branch has been amazing as it has allowed me to see the whole process from start to finish which I wouldn’t have been able to see otherwise.

“I am getting to wear my own designs now and I am sure there will be some friends and family who will be buying new glasses too.”

You can see Tiffany’s designs in Specsavers Dundee now.

‘I wanted my glasses to be for everyone’

Tiffany’s main inspiration for her designs was not only the desire to wear her own designs – she also wanted to create glasses that anyone could wear.

Her creations combine bold red and green frameswith simple sleek details.

She said: “I really wanted these glasses to be for everyone. for me, it’s all about style.

“I wanted to create glasses that it didn’t matter what gender you are or if you are older or younger, you could pick up these glasses and if you like them you should wear them and not worry about social constraints.

“My tip for aspiring designers would be to go for it when opportunities like this come up.

“It’s been an amazing learning process for me.”