Dundee student strikes up unlikely musical partnership with Grammy-nominated US folk legend

A Dundee student has released a single after striking up an unexpected musical partnership with a Grammy-nominated folk veteran.

Daniel Pukkila managed to convince David Maloney, of Reilly & Maloney fame, to provide the lyrics to his song Come Rest A While.

The Abertay University student penned the song in tribute to his father and said he was drawn to the “energy” of the 76-year-old American musician’s voice.

He contacted Mr Maloney, who has received two Grammy Award nominations, via Youtube seeking help in perfecting the lyrics to the song ahead of recording the tune.

Mr Pukkila, who studies computer arts, said: “When I listened to his work I thought to myself that he was perfect. I had initially been looking at younger artists but no one really fit with the tone of the song.

“David’s voice had so much soul and energy to it, it had emotion and depth. I have to be honest, at the time I had no idea how successful he had been in his career.

“After he agreed to work with me, I did further research and discovered that he was a folk-music veteran and a former Grammy nominee and I realised what a big deal this was.

“There is a big age difference between us and we haven’t actually met in person, but as David put it, art can transcend any border.

“He inspires me. We are like kindred spirits and share the same ideals.”

Mr Maloney – whose celebrated musical partnership with Ginny Reilly started in the 1970s – added: “As a lifelong songwriter and performer I was intrigued by Daniel’s query about turning his song into a ballad with universal appeal and accessibility.

“After several days of writing, rewriting, composing and sculpting, Come Rest a While felt complete.

“I then spent two full days recording the piece at my home studio and both Daniel and I became very excited and pleased with the result.

“It is my view that the creative spirit knows no age and our communion on this project was an uplifting experience for both Daniel and myself.”

You can listen to Come Rest A While on Spotify here.