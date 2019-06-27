Dundee student one of first female writers in 30 years to get story into war comic Commando

An American student who came to Dundee with no experience of writing comics has become one of the first female writers in over 30 years to have a story published in the legendary Commando war comic.

Hailey Austin, a PhD student at Dundee University, has written Steel Inferno, a fictionalised version of a true Second World War story of bravery and sacrifice, which will be published as Commando #5241 tomorrow.

Steel Inferno is inspired by the Soham Rail Disaster which took place in the early hours of June 2 1944.

Hailey said: “Commando sometimes issues a call for new writers and I thought that was something I could do so I began researching these really brilliant stories from World War II that aren’t as well-known as they should be.

“I came across the Rail Disaster and was struck by the incredible bravery of those who sacrificed themselves.”

Hailey is set to follow up her first effort with another – a story based on the women of the French Resistance, which will come out next March to coincide with International Women’s Day.