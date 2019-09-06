Dundee student left gutted after motorbike stolen, as police probe theft

A student has spoken of her disgust after her motorcycle was stolen from outside her Stobswell flat.

Bethany Lane, who is about to begin her third year studying psychology with counselling at Abertay University, moved into the flat several weeks ago in preparation for the new academic year.

The black 1993 Honda CB400F was parked outside the flat on Janefield Place at around 4pm on Wednesday.

But Bethany was shocked to find it had disappeared when she left the house early the next morning.

© Supplied

She said: “I went to leave at 7am and realised it was missing.

“The bike was secured with a steering lock so it can’t have been ridden off easily.

“There wasn’t much fuel in it, so if it was taken for a joyride it can’t have been taken far.”

Bethany said she had been told by the police that the likelihood was the bike had been taken in a planned robbery, which would make the chances of getting it back slim.

In previous years at university, Bethany lived closer to the city centre and used to park her bike near CCTV in well-lit areas.

She admitted she didn’t expect to have this issue at her new home.

She said: “We thought this area would be a safer place to keep the bike rather than in town. I’m so shocked this happened – particularly because there are Neighbourhood Watch signs on lamp-posts here.”

Biking runs in Bethany’s family and her Honda has sentimental value, as well as financial.

“My dad and my brother are also bikers,” she said.

“This bike was actually my brother’s before it was handed down to me. It means a lot to the family.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Anyone who has information that could assist our investigation should call 101 or speak to any police officer. Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/23618/19.”