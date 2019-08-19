Dundee student gains top marks in exams – one year early

Despite obstacles in her way this Dundee student has passed two Nat 5 exams, gaining the highest grade possible, a year before she was due to sit them.

Hannah Ferry, now 15, was just 14 years old when she sat her Nat 5 exams in both maths and application of maths.

This is despite her school, Braeview Academy, being affected by a blaze last year which saw classes joining both Craigie High and Baldragon Academy.

The S4 pupil was first noticed as having a brain for maths while in P5 at Longhaugh Primary.

After her teacher noticed this Hannah started to attend the P7 maths classes and when transition to high school she had already gained most of the knowledge required for the Nat 4 qualification.

Now she is the first S3 pupil Braeview have ever presented for the Nat 5 exams and the first of any pupils to do both papers thanks to the help of principal teacher of maths Miss MacArthur and teachers Mrs McLaughlan and Mr Rew.

Now, as she moves up to S4, she will be working on her Higher maths qualification which is usually completed in S5 or S6.

Hannah said: “In primary school I just had a natural head for maths but I have had to work on it a lot as I have gotten older and towards the exams.

“The Nat 5 maths are the standard maths which you would use to go on and do higher maths and the application of maths is more about life skills such as VAT, taxes, income, interest and budgets.

“When I was told I was going to be doing the two Nat 5s I was really up for it, but after the fire I wasn’t sure if I would manage it as my one-to-one support had been stopped and our lessons were sometimes a lot shorter.

“We also had to be bussed to Craigie High so we missed out on periods one and seven every day.

“It was also quite hard as we were in a new environment with different teachers, peers and classrooms, but the host schools were lovely.

“I thought I might as well go for it though and thought I could do it if I worked hard enough.”

When the results came through the door earlier this month Hannah admits she was shocked to see her grades as she had received the highest possible on both, gaining an A band 1.

She added: “I was really shocked at the results.

“I was expecting to pass but definitely wasn’t expecting an A.

“My mum and dad were really happy, they expected the result as they could see the hard work that I had put in. I was doing at least one past paper a week in between my prelim and the actual exam.”

Although her mathematics skills are evident, it is a more scientific career that interests Hannah.

“I want to go into forensic science when I leave school as I have always had an interest in it.

“For that I need to pass Higher biology and Higher chemistry both with an A or a B and I am working towards my Nat 5 in those subjects this year as well as my Higher maths.”

Principal maths teacher, Eddie MacArthur said: “This is the first time Braeview has presented a pupil before S4 for these exams and the first time a candidate has been entered for both.

“I can’t describe what it is like when you see a student with such a talent that continues to work as hard as Hannah does.

“It is exceptional to see, she is just an absolute star.

“All of us at the school are just incredibly proud of Hannah.”