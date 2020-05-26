Dundee student charged with murder following death of Fife teen

A Dundee student has appeared in court, accused of murdering her boyfriend by running him down and driving over him.

Grace Ross, 18, is alleged to have murdered Joshua Kerr, also 18, in an incident at Little Balquhomrie Farm – Mr Kerr’s place of work – near Leslie, Fife, on Friday morning.

Ross and Mr Kerr had lived together at an address in Glenrothes for two years prior to the incident.

Ross, represented by solicitor Brian Black, appeared in private to face a single charge on petition at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The charge alleges she “did drive a motor vehicle in the direction of Joshua Kerr, causing the vehicle to strike him, whereby he fell to the ground and the vehicle drove over his head and body to his severe injury and danger of life”.

It adds, “and you did murder him”.

Ross, formerly at the University of Abertay and accepted to start a new course as a student of politics and international relations at the University of Dundee in September, made no plea at the short private hearing.

Prosecutor Katie Cunningham did not seek a remand in custody.

Sheriff Alastair Brown committed Ross for further examination and released her on bail.

She will appear in court again at a date to be confirmed.

After the incident, Mr Kerr’s heartbroken parents said they would “love him forever”.

Parents Angela Kerr and Jamie Simpson said: “His mum, dad, little brother and anyone that ever knew Josh will never forget him.

“He was the perfect person and we will forever love him.”

Joshua’s grandmother Debbie Kerr thanked those friends who had paid tribute and said they were planning a memorial celebration for the teenager.

She added: “He was a kind, loving grandson and person.”

Detective Inspector John Easton of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team said at the weekend: “This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community. We are keen to talk to anyone who may be able to help with our investigation.”