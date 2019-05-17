Dundee student brewing up success with glasses frames made of coffee grounds

A Dundee University student is set to brew up a storm in the fashion world after creating a range of spectacle frames made from coffee grounds.

Product design student Ryan Davren says that his brand, Flat White, is a golden blend of style and sustainability that will satisfy fashionistas and environmental champions alike. Using coffee grounds, that would normally be sent to landfill, to create the distinctive frames, the 24-year-old from Bishopbriggs is preparing to showcase his concept at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design and Architecture Degree Show.

After developing his concept while working in a city cafe, Ryan says that early feedback to his designs suggest that Flat White has a shot of achieving commercial success.

“We live in a society that is fuelled by coffee but responsible for producing waste,” he said.