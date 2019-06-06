Dundee student admits sending ex-girlfriend more than 100 messages and calling her 29 times in one day

A student has been fined £400 and ordered not to harass his ex-girlfriend.

Wesley Groeneweg, 26, of Weavers Loan, a student at Abertay University, admitted sending the woman more than 100 messages and calling her 29 times on her phone in one day after she called time on their relationship.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court Groeneweg and his partner had been in a relationship since meeting online in 2016 and he had moved from his native Netherlands to be with her.

She said in March this year the complainer ended the relationship, however the arrangement was that they would still co-habit.

On April 5 Groeneweg had been sitting outside her bedroom door and asking her to consider a reconciliation.

Frustrated that she would not agree, he punched the door.

“He had been messaging her through Facebook and she asked him to delete her, which he did,” she said. “He sent more than 100 messages and made 29 calls to her mobile, all on April 11,” she said.

Solicitor Lee Quimseh told the court Groeneweg now accepts the relationship is over.

As well as the fine, Sheriff Lorna Drummond imposed a non-harassment order for one year.