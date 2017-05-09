A student who bit an A&E nurse after being admitted to hospital because she had drank too much on Hogmanay has avoided a jail term.

Mary Noble lashed out after nurses told her to behave after repeatedly sliding off her bed in the emergency department of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

The teen then flipped – lashing out with her arms and head before biting charge nurse Jane Baillie.

Fiscal depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The time was around 4am on January 1.

“The accused had been taken to A&E under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused slid off the bed having been told to stop.

“The complainer intervened and while she was on the ground the accused bit her on the hand, leaving an obvious bite mark.”

Noble, 18, of Stirling Street, Dundee, pleaded guilty to a charge under the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act on summary complaint.

Sheriff Alastair Brown had earlier warned Noble she faced prison over the attack.

However, he instead imposed a community payback order with 66 hours unpaid work.