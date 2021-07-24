Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee struck by Covid crisis as SIX players missing for Premier Sports Cup clash with Forfar – and it may affect their Premiership return

By George Cran
July 24, 2021, 1:20 pm Updated: July 24, 2021, 1:41 pm
Dens Park

Dundee have been struck by a positive Covid-19 case ahead of their final Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Forfar.

As a result a number of first-team players are self-isolating after coming into contact with the positive case.

It’s understood that number is six, including the player who tested positive for the virus.

Despite that, their match with Forfar will go ahead as planned, despite the Dark Blues squad being stretched.

A Dundee statement today said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that our latest round of testing for Covid-19 returned one positive test.

“Following positive lateral flow and PCR tests the individual is now isolating.

“As a result a number of other players are also isolating while the clinicians carry out their investigations.”

It could also have a knock-on effect on the beginning of their Premiership campaign next weekend.

Should the players be required to isolate for 10 days, none will be available for the club’s return to the top flight.

Dundee take on St Mirren at Dens Park next Saturday.

 

