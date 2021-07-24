Dundee struck by Covid crisis as SIX players missing for Premier Sports Cup clash with Forfar – and it may affect their Premiership return

Dundee have been struck by a positive Covid-19 case ahead of their final Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Forfar.

As a result a number of first-team players are self-isolating after coming into contact with the positive case.

It’s understood that number is six, including the player who tested positive for the virus.

Despite that, their match with Forfar will go ahead as planned, despite the Dark Blues squad being stretched.

A Dundee statement today said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that our latest round of testing for Covid-19 returned one positive test.

“Following positive lateral flow and PCR tests the individual is now isolating.

“As a result a number of other players are also isolating while the clinicians carry out their investigations.”

It could also have a knock-on effect on the beginning of their Premiership campaign next weekend.

Should the players be required to isolate for 10 days, none will be available for the club’s return to the top flight.

Dundee take on St Mirren at Dens Park next Saturday.