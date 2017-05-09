A Dundee woman has praised the city’s health and recovery services which helped her after she suffered a stroke six years ago — and now she wants to give something back.

Nan Mitchell, 72, a retired nursing assistant from Bridgefoot, had a stroke in 2011 which affected the part of her brain that controls communication.

In addition to mobility and swallowing problems, Nan couldn’t decipher the alphabet.

Keen to raise money to help some of the services which assisted in her recovery, she participated in the Broughty Ferry “Step Out for Stroke” walk on Sunday.

Nan said: “I have had a lot of help from the NHS and an organisation called Start and I wanted to give something back.

“Once I left hospital I was given the opportunity to attend art and music classes.

“People in Dundee have a lot to be thankful for.

“There is great healthcare here and I feel sorry for others who are not getting the same service.”

The walk started at Barnhill Rock Gardens on the Esplanade and participants went up to Broughty Castle and back again as often as they wanted.