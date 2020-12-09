Wednesday, December 9th 2020 Show Links
Dundee striker Osman Sow nets cracker in Forfar friendly brace as Liam Fontaine and Charlie Adam take the team

by George Cran
December 9, 2020, 10:26 am Updated: December 9, 2020, 10:57 am
Dundee striker Osman Sow bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

On-loan signing Nicholas Hamilton also got on the scoresheet as he continues to work towards match fitness.

The two sides met in a bounce game on Tuesday night to give players from both squads some much-needed gametime.

The Loons had their match last weekend called off while the Dark Blues used the match to give players who haven’t featured recently a run-out.

And it was the Championship side who came out on top with two goals from Sow added to by a volley from Jamaican forward Nicholas Hamilton.

Experienced centre-back Liam Fontaine stepped in to take the team alongside Charlie Adam with U/18s coach Scott Robertson on duty for the youth side elsewhere.

First-team coach James McPake was also there to watch the likes of senior players Cammy Kerr, Jordon Forster, Jordan McGhee, Fin Robertson and Declan McDaid in action.

Dundee XI: Ferrie, Kerr, Murray, Forster, Fisher, McGhee, N Hamilton, Cameron, Robertson, Sow, McDaid.