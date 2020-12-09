Dundee striker Osman Sow nets cracker in Forfar friendly brace as Liam Fontaine and Charlie Adam take the team

Dundee striker Osman Sow bagged a brace in a 3-0 win over Forfar Athletic at Station Park.

On-loan signing Nicholas Hamilton also got on the scoresheet as he continues to work towards match fitness.

The two sides met in a bounce game on Tuesday night to give players from both squads some much-needed gametime.

The Loons had their match last weekend called off while the Dark Blues used the match to give players who haven’t featured recently a run-out.

We took on Forfar Athletic in a bounce game last night at Station Park. Osman Sow found the net twice with Nicholas Hamilton also scored in a 3-0 win

And it was the Championship side who came out on top with two goals from Sow added to by a volley from Jamaican forward Nicholas Hamilton.

Experienced centre-back Liam Fontaine stepped in to take the team alongside Charlie Adam with U/18s coach Scott Robertson on duty for the youth side elsewhere.

First-team coach James McPake was also there to watch the likes of senior players Cammy Kerr, Jordon Forster, Jordan McGhee, Fin Robertson and Declan McDaid in action.

Dundee XI: Ferrie, Kerr, Murray, Forster, Fisher, McGhee, N Hamilton, Cameron, Robertson, Sow, McDaid.