Dundee striker Haber aims to hit it off with Henrik

It’s back to the drawing board for Dundee according to striker Marcus Haber — but he insists there are positives to be taken from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Inverness Caley.

At half-time, the Dark Blues were two goals up and looking likely to come away from the Tulloch Caledonian Stadium with their first ever win in the Highland capital but poor defending in the second period saw Richie Foran’s side come storming back to grab a draw.

And Haber, who was on the scoresheet at the weekend — his fourth for the club — reckons there’s plenty of work to be done ahead of this week’s home clash with Kilmarnock.

He said: “I think we take an equal amount of positives and negatives from Saturday’s game.

“It hurts more because we performed so well in the first half and put ourselves in a position to win and, when you finish a game like that, it feels like a loss, so we’re a bit gutted.

“Obviously, a point’s a point but the way it came about was disappointing.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board a little bit and tighten up some of the deficiencies we’ve had over the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve got to take the positives as well, we created a lot more on Saturday than we have in the past few weeks. So, if we can just tighten up defensively and manage the game a bit better, we should be OK.”

There also seemed to be early signs of a blossoming strike pairing with new boy Henrik Ojamaa.

The classic big man-little man front two, the duo combined well, particularly in the first half in the Highlands.

And Haber thinks that’s something which could bear fruit as Dundee look to get themselves away from the relegation battle.

“Henrik was lively, he’s the type of player I like playing with,” added Haber. “I remember him from his time at Motherwell and I thought he was a good player then.

“We had glimpses in the first half on Saturday where we linked well and combined.

“I can always look for him around me because he’s quite quick and powerful and there were positive signs for sure.”

There were indeed plenty of chances created by Haber and his Dundee team-mates and the big Canadian international put one of those away in the first half to give his side the lead.

After some fine wide play from wing-back Cammy Kerr, Haber powered a header past keeper Ryan Esson with 37 minutes on the clock to cap what had been a very good first half from the striker.

However, the former St Johnstone man isn’t bothered if he hits the target, so long as the Dark Blues pick up the points.

He added: “I don’t care if I play well or play poor if we’re winning. Obviously, I’m just trying to do what helps the team. I’m gutted we didn’t get the three points.

“It was a great ball from Cammy for the goal — that’s something we’ve been wanting him to do, push forward and put balls in the box where I can get on the end of things.

“I timed it nicely and it was a great cross.

“It’s the type of delivery, every striker wants. It was a fantastic ball.”