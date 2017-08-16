Dundee striker El Bakhtaoui vents his frustration at missed chances

He was left tearing his hair out at Hamilton on Saturday as he and his Dundee team-mates missed a string of great chances before slumping to defeat.

But striker Faissal El Bakhtaoui remains convinced he can get the goals he believes the team’s play deserves.

And he also feels being partnered with big men Marcus Haber or Sofien Moussa up front can help get that goals-for column ticking over.

Last Wednesday, El Bakhtaoui was one of the heroes as his blistering opener sent the Dark Blues on the way to Betfred Cup derby victory over city rivals Dundee United.

Come the weekend, however, the French-Moroccan was one of the sinners as opening after opening at New Douglas Park went begging.

And he is not going to hide from that.

“It was frustrating, it was a bad day for us and sometimes that happens in football. We had too many chances and didn’t take them.

“I had a big chance myself and, if I scored, it would have been a different game, I know that.

“It didn’t happen and we just have to keep working hard and make sure we are ready for the next game.”

That next match is the daunting prospect of heading for Pittodrie this Saturday and an Aberdeen side who are already showing signs they’ll be as strong as when they finished runners-up to Celtic in last year’s top flight.

El Bakhtaoui, though, believes Dundee can give them a run for their money and if he’s paired with Haber — Moussa will again be out injured — he’ll be delighted.

“We have Aberdeen and they are a big team. This is a big game and we know we will have to work hard in training and be ready.

“I think Marcus and I are looking good and I would like it if the manager keeps us together, especially for Aberdeen.

“Marcus is big and strong and a good front player. He knows where I am and where I will make my runs and I know how he plays so we can be good together.

“It is the same with Moussa and I enjoy having a big player to play beside up front.

“It is great for me to have both them here and they help me so much during games.

“I am enjoying being in the team and I think I can do a good job. I just need to be concentrating and make sure I take chances.”

In his year or so at Dens Park, and with Dunfermline before that, the 24-year-old has gained a reputation for spectacular strikes like last midweek’s and the one he bagged when Celtic visited late last season.

As he searches for more goals, he does aim to add more penalty box goals and that includes a willingness, after Scott Allan missed from the spot at Hamilton, to take on penalty duties.

“I have scored some good goals but I would be happy if I get some tap-ins. Whatever the chances are like we must take them and we didn’t do it on Saturday.

“We had big chances and didn’t score and we were disappointed. The good thing is we have been creating good chances in games and a lot of them but we must start taking them.

“And I will take the next penalty maybe. I asked Scott if he wanted to take the one at Hamilton and he felt good so I was happy for him to take it. If he didn’t want to take it I would have.

“What we do is speak among ourselves if we get a penalty and if someone feels really good, then they take it.

“I think this is the best way because things can happen in games that make you want to take a penalty or maybe not. It is between the players and I think that’s good.”