Dundee striker Craig Curran: The time to start winning is here

Striker Craig Curran believes there’s not been a lot wrong with most of Dundee’s performances since he joined up in January.

However, as the Dark Blues head for a massive relegation battle at St Mirren today, the Englishman knows the time has come to make sure any good play leads to points on the board.

And down in Paisley against the Buddies, he’s targeting all three.

“It’s a massive game and the last eight games are all going to be crucial. All the talking that needs to be done has been and now we have to go and do it on the park, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

“We’ve been playing decent football but it’s on ourselves to find that ruthless edge. We are playing well enough but we can’t keep saying that and not winning.

“Now’s the time, there is no more tomorrows and next games, we have to do it from now and in every single game.”

If Dundee can win this one they will open a four-point gap on St Mirren down at the bottom of the table and may even close the gap to 10th place Hamilton, who face a trip to top-six chasing Kilmarnock.

Curran is happy to leave talk of such permutations to others because his focus is on one thing and one thing alone.

He added: “We need to go and win the game, it’s a simple as that. There are no other thoughts in our minds, it’s just go and win the game.

“We want to go and catch Hamilton and that has to come by putting a run together but we start with this one against St Mirren and make sure we win. Then we’ll go on and think about the St Johnstone game next week but right now it’s only about these three points.”

When pushed, the 29-year-old will look at what needs to be done in the final weeks of the campaign to make sure the team finish out of the bottom two and he believes Dundee have the right blend to achieve that.

“There is enough experience and character in the squad, as well as ability, to get us to where we want to be. Look at the players we have – there’s people who’ve played at big clubs like Celtic, Rangers and top clubs down in England and they’ve handled the pressure that comes with that.

“They know what it’s about and there are a couple of us who’ve been in a similar position in this league.

“That along with the youthfulness we’ve got should stand us in good stead but we need to do the business.”

After only featuring from the bench last time out, when Celtic won in such agonising fashion at Dens Park, because of a stomach problem, he’s now declared himself 100% fit and ready to play his part.

“The international break has been good and it’s allowed me to strengthen my stomach. The injury has gone now and I will be ready for whenever needed and for however long.

“I’ve had to manage the injury but you will get no excuses from me. Players carry injuries all the time, that’s part of the game.

“It is good to get a full week of training before you play on a Saturday and I am back to that, which is fine.

“And we’ve all recovered from the Celtic game. The boys were fantastic against them and to lose with almost the last kick of the match was hard but our season will not be defined on that one Celtic game.

“It’s what we do from now on that matters.”