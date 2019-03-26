Dundee striker Andrew Nelson set to be involved at St Mirren

Dundee plans for Saturday’s crunch relegation clash with St Mirren have been boosted by the return to fitness of Andrew Nelson.

The January signing from Sunderland has been out for over a month because of a calf problem.

Prior to that the 21-year-old had scored four goals in five games to help the Dark Blues haul themselves off the bottom of the Premiership.

Since Nelson went out injured after aggravating a calf problem as he celebrated a goal in the February 16 win at Livingston, Jim McIntyre’s men have managed just two goals in four games and none at all in their last three outings.

After a lengthy period out, it remains to be seen how long he could last when Dundee travel to face fellow-strugglers St Mirren, but he could start.