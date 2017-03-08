Dundee’s streets are getting dirtier, a new report from the Scottish public spending watchdog has found.

The Accounts Commission has revealed that the “cleanliness score” for the city’s streets is one of 20 across Scotland to have dropped.

That comes after the local authority cut its spending on street cleaning by several hundred thousand pounds.

The figures relate to changes between 2010/11 and 2015/16.

Kevin Keenan, councillor for Strathmartine and leader of the local authority’s opposition Labour group, said there was a “direct link” between dirtier streets and cuts in funding.

He said: “This doesn’t surprise me — I think people see the difference when they walk about the street.

“When you look at the council budget, they reduced spending by around £500,000 on street cleaning a couple of years ago, so we are bound to be seeing an impact.

“I think the council hoped the rubbish would just blow from one end of the town to the other and then you could collect it there, but it’s on every street in Dundee that I would say we are seeing a difference.”

Mr Keenan said that while the public undoubtedly had a big part to play in keeping the streets clean “the buck had to stop” with the council.

He said: “There is an element of public responsibility.

“I know there are also litter pick-ups and things organised by public groups and these are to be commended.

“There’s one goes every year to the Dighty Burn and it’s great for the environment, and I would certainly encourage that.

“But the changes we are seeing in the cleanliness of our streets is down ultimately to the choices made by the administration.”

Lord Provost Bob Duncan said the figures “came as a surprise” to him.

He said: “It’s a shock as the streets certainly always seem to be well-brushed.

“Bear in mind the public have their part to play in this too.

“There will be some correlation between spending and cleanliness.

“However, the figures may not give the full story as a reduction in spending is also down to the techniques used, the way the cleaning teams work, and the roles that other council departments are now doing.”