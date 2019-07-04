Dundee street mural art project hits £3,000 crowdfunding target

The man behind a £3,000 effort to kickstart a new trail of murals across Dundee says he is “chuffed” to have met their target on time.

Russell Pepper, organiser of the Open/Close Dundee art trail, launched the mural crowdfunder online in May with the aim of creating a large artwork at a gable end on Tay Street Lane.

The fundraiser exceeded the £3,000 target by £250 – enough to cover administration fees.

Work will start almost immediately on the artwork, the exact design of which is yet to be agreed with Dundee City Council.

It will be created by street artists Kirsty Whiten and The Fandangoe Kid.

Russell told the Tele: “We’re very happy – we hit the target and a little bit more. The scaffolders – IAS, who are working for free – will be there to set up this weekend. The artists will be there from Tuesday.

“People are very welcome to come along and say hi, and to see how the creation of the mural is getting on.”

In the long term, Russell wants to create a mural trail across Dundee, similar to the trail of painted doors in the city centre and Stobswell that has already proved popular with locals and tourists alike.

“Nothing is yet concrete but we’ve got a few plans,” he said.

“About 100 people have donated to the crowdfunder and we hope people take a bit of ownership in the mural when it’s completed – they can say they made it happen.”