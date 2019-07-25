Dundee street littered with medical waste and dirty nappies is branded a health hazard

Medical waste and dirty nappies are littering a Dundee street and causing a major health hazard, according to residents.

People living in Saggar Street in the West End claim the blight of overflowing bins outside their homes has become intolerable in recent months.

The mess was so bad yesterday, as temperatures reached 27 degrees, that residents took to the streets themselves to clean up the stinking waste.

Some said that the waste overflowing on to the street included dirty medical bandages and filthy nappies.

Colin Slane, 48, said: “It’s absolutely disgusting and is a serious health hazard.

“In the heat just now the stench is awful.

“For around 18 months we have suffered because our bins have not been getting emptied regularly. It’s now been around two weeks since they were emptied and there’s all sorts of rubbish everywhere.”

Artist Selina Howie, 53, said that yesterday morning she donned rubber gloves and armed herself with bags to try to tackle the mess herself.

She said: “We’ve all had enough and it took me around two hours to try to clear it even a little.

“The council really needs to come and empty the bins.”

Another resident, Anne Markie, 80, said: ”Everyone is really annoyed about it.

“Recently the bins haven’t been emptied and there’s an awful lot of rubbish lying around.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said he had been inundated with complaints from residents about the rubbish falling out of the Eurobins.

He said: “I have already been in touch with the environmental and cleansing departments about the problem.”

A council spokesman said: “We are checking out this location.

“We’d encourage residents to use the full range of recycling bins available to them in separate bins to cut down on the amount of general waste.

“These are blue for paper and card, and burgundy for metals, plastic and cartons. There is also a separate bin for food waste.”