After a successful summer at the V&A, a Dundee street food vendor hopes to bring his business to Ninewells Hospital.

Chris Heather from Heather Street Food started a “friendly” petition to find out how much demand there would be for an artisan coffee cart at the hospital.

He aimed for 100 supporters, but Ninewells staff have rallied behind the idea and the petition now fast approaching 300 signatures.

Chris cottoned on to the opportunity when his former partner gave birth to their son, Oliver, at Ninewells.

He said: “My son was born there five years ago and we were exhausted and overwhelmed as new parents and having access to good coffee would have helped.

“We were desperate because we had been awake for two days straight.

“Anyone who is in that situation, or people who are sick or all the staff who work there deserve something high quality, and our coffee is award-winning.”

Chris also discovered over the summer that many customers at his street food van at the V&A worked at Ninewells.

He said: “There were A&E doctors, surgeons, anaesthetists, midwives, nurses, healthcare assistants, pharmacists and more.

“After chatting to them about my experiences and hearing their shared desire for quality coffee at Ninewells I started the petition to get a measure of what demand would be like.”

“I always do a little petition to gauge the measure of the land before I go somewhere and I was looking to get 100 signatures.

“But we have already exceeded that and have 283 signatures so there is a huge demand for something like this, which is quite exciting.

“This would also be something that reflects the way the city is moving forward and embracing quality food and drink – there are places in Dundee on par with places in London and cities in Europe and we need to bring that to one of the biggest employers in the city.

“People shouldn’t have to get in the car when they have just had a baby or are on their lunch break to get the quality food and drink you expect in the city.”

He added: “I was thinking it could be a simple design like a European train station cart with good coffee, compostable cups made from bamboo, locally-sourced beans, different kinds of milk and home baking as well.”

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “Mr Heather has been in contact on a number of occasions and we will continue to communicate directly with him.”

Chris’s petition can be signed online at secure.avaaz/org/community_petitions/en/billy_alexander_head_of_soft_facilities_management_give_staff_at_ninewells_hospital_access_to_high_quality_barista_made_coffee_on_site/