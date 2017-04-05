Pupils from a city primary school performed samba outside a local church as part of the Aspire Dundee music programme.

The P5/6 youngsters from Rosebank Primary took to the street outside the Steeple Church with tutor Ricky Linn to show off their skills to family members and teachers (pictured above).

Meanwhile, the school has won first place in the Digital Dundee Safer Internet Day Animation Challenge.

Teams from across the city competed to make an animation that illustrated the message from Safer Internet Day 2017 — which is to unite and work together for a better internet.

Forthill Primary took second place in the contest, with Glebelands Primary taking third.