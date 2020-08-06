Dundee street closed off to public after aerial almost falls from roof of four-storey building

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called out today after a pole was left hanging from the roof of a four-storey building in Dundee.

Firefighters cordoned off a section of Strathmartine Road, near to its junction with Wedderburn Street, to deal with the item, understood to be a television aerial.

The road remained shut for more than half an hour while the matter was dealt with.

One local said he arrived home to find the street closed off to traffic, and a height appliance being used to access the roof.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS said: “Staff attended at 12.39pm today in Strathmartine Road.

“One height appliance and one pump were used, to deal with a loose pole on the roof of block of flats.

“The pole was left hanging but did not fall, and was removed by officers.”

She added that the appliances left the scene at 1.15pm, and there were no injuries to any SFRS officer or member of the public.