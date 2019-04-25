Dundee street closed off after roofing comes loose from block of flats

Fire crews were forced to close off a Stobswell street yesterday evening after roofing came loose from a block of flats.

Appliances from Kingsway and Blackness attended Balmore Street after a call from a concerned member of the public.

Fire fighters closed off the street at both ends shortly before 7pm.

A spokeswoman from Scottish Fire and Rescue said a section of zinc flashing had been “hanging” from the roof.

One aerial appliance from Blackness was used during the operation to remove the debris.

A motorist said red tape had been used to close off Balmore Street from Albert Street and Dura Street during the incident.

He said: “It had been windy last night but I didn’t think it had been that strong to remove roofing.

“I saw the aerial appliances on the scene and at least three or four fire crew members on the street.

“It must have been just before 7.30pm when I came past the scene and the appliances had their flashing lights on.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescuse said: “Two appliances were asked to attend Balmore Street after a section of zinc flashing was hanging from the roof.

“A crew from Blackness Fire station used aerial equipment to remove the debris before standing down shortly after 7.30pm.”