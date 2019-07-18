Dundee street blocked off after fire breaks out in building

Dundee’s Guthrie Street was blocked off for a short time today after a fire broke out outside Downfield Musical Society.

Firefighters needed special cutting equipment to cut around the lid before gaining access and extinguishing the small blaze.

The building was unoccupied when the outbreak started at about 2.30pm and John McGurk, proprietor of Versity, a computer store across the road, said: “I noticed the first fire engine arriving at about 2.40pm and shortly after that another one appeared with the police.

“I looked out and noticed smoke coming from the grate which maybe leads to a basement, but there was nobody inside and the firefighters had to force their way in through the front door to check everything out.”

Mr McGurk, 58, added: “Thankfully there was nobody in the building. But they (fire crew) had a bit of difficulty getting the lid off and used a big grinder machine and a portable generator to power it.

“Once the lid was off they started to spray some water down and that seemed to stop it. It’s a busy street and the road was cut off both ways for a wee while before the police waved cars up one side of the street.”

Another eye witness said: “The firefighters seemed to have a bit of trouble getting the lid off but once they did it was soon under control.”

Police soon allowed cars to travel up and down on one side of Guthrie Street while the fire crew mopped up the situation.

A spokeswoman for the fire services said: “At 14.29 we received reports of a building fire. It was a small fire which was extinguished with one jet, one covering jet, hydroponic cutting equipment and a grinder. Two appliances were dispatched from Blackness Road and MacAlpine Road.

“The fire is now out and appliances left the scene at 1530. Police Scotland were also in attendance for traffic management.”