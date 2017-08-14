A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted on a Dundee street by two men — who then fled in a taxi.

Emergency services, including police and an ambulance, were called to Lochee High Street around 6.30pm on Thursday.

The victim, who suffered facial injuries, was taken to Ninewells Hospital after the attack, which happened near the Farmfoods store.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident, after which the attackers left in a taxi.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland is following positive lines of inquiry after a man was assaulted by two other men in Lochee High Street around 6.30pm on Thursday.

“It is understood the men then left the area in a taxi.

“The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was treated for facial injuries.”

The spokesman added: “Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer. Quote the reference number CR/20909/17.”

Ann Marie Allan, 58, of Kelly’s Bar, said she saw the police and ambulance coming up the street.

She said: “Apparently the guy was lying out on the street before a girl called for them.

“From what we heard, there was quite a lot of blood but we didn’t see exactly.

“There had supposedly been folk arguing out there for most of the day before that.

“The police were there for quite a few hours after it happened.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 6.38pm on Thursday August 10 to attend an incident on High Street.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

“One male patient in his 30s was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”