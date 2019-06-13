Dundee street art project close to the halfway mark for fundraising target

A project to bring large-scale street art to the barren walls of Dundee’s buildings is 40% to its fundraising target.

Open/Close Dundee’s new murals project has been touted by its organisers as the next step towards its goal of enlivening the city with colourful artwork.

To date, it has raised £1,185 of its £3,000 goal. The cash will be used to pay for two professional mural artists, Kirsty Whiten and The Fandangoe Kid, to create the first wall-size artwork on a gable end in Tay Street Lane.

Russell Pepper, co-ordinator of the project, says it has been supported by businesses including Dundee’s Dulux Decorator Centre and IAS Scaffolding.

There are 19 days left for the online fundraiser to reach its target. It can be viewed at crowdfunder.co.uk/mural-in-tay- street-lane-dundee.