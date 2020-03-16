Dundee store ensuring primary school kids are getting their five-a-day with free fruit

A Dundee store is ensuring primary school kids are getting one of their five-a-day by giving away free fruit.

Premier Hayat’s Supersave and Convenience Store has teamed up with Bookers Cash and Carry for the initiative at Rowantree Primary.

One of the business partners at Hayat’s, Alfy Hayat said the scheme has been going really well.

He added: “We’ve been running it for about five weeks now.

“The kids are each getting a banana or an apple across the school.

“It’s gone really well so far and we are running the scheme up until Easter and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Alfy admitted hearing some of the stories of hardship had spurred the Happyhillock Road shop into action on delivering free fruit.

He added: “We’ve heard many local stories of some kids not even having breakfast – and these are issues across the city.

“As a business it’s nice to give something back to your local community.”