Dundee still to add to squad despite transfer window slamming shut

Despite the transfer window slamming shut overnight, Dundee’s rebuilding process is unlikely to be finished.

Hibs left-back Sean Mackie arrived minutes before the deadline last night on a season-long loan deal.

That came after the long-expected departures of defender Andrew Davies and striker Craig Curran.

Earlier this summer, Tele Sport broke the story that both players had requested to leave the club.

Finally both came to an agreement to end their contracts at the club yesterday.

That allows the pair to find new teams down south outside of the window.

Those departures free up some budget for the Dark Blues to allow manager James McPake to finish off his summer rebuilding at Dens Park.

Former Dundee United winger Billy King is still training with the club.

And boss McPake could add the 25-year-old to his squad over the next few days.

A back-up striker to replace Curran could also be on the wishlist.

The Dens gaffer has stated over the summer he wants four strikers to choose from.

With Kane Hemmings, Danny Johnson and Andrew Nelson all in the goals right now it’s not a pressing concern.

However, injuries or loss of form could leave the Dark Blues needing back-up.

Young forward Michael Cunningham has been in and around the first team this season but a more experienced man may be desired.

A replacement for Davies may also be needed with Jordan McGhee, Josh Meekings and Jordon Forster the only senior centre-backs on the books.

Again injuries could leave them short in that area.